Eve Goodman

Welsh folk talent will be heading to Lichfield for a concert at a city centre venue.

Eve Goodman and Courteous Thief will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on Friday (4th March).

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub, said the two performers would be a perfect fit for their Folk Fridays series.

“This week’s double bill features two renowned Welsh songwriters and we know that folk fans are in for a real treat as they share their unique, written from the heart, music with us.’ “Folk Fridays at The Hub are all about bringing a diverse selection of the very best folk music to Lichfield.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £15 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.