Cllr Iain Eadie

Work is taking place to attract more businesses to base themselves across Lichfield and Burntwood, a council chief has said.

The reassurance from Cllr Iain Eadie, deputy leader of Lichfield District Council, came after Police Mutual’s takeover by Royal London saw the company’s workforce in the city reduced.

The issue of ensuring jobs were not lost to the area was raised in a written question by Cllr Paul Ray to a meeting of the local authority last week.

He urged council chiefs to “be proactive” on the issue.

Cllr Eadie, who is also cabinet member for economic development, replied:

“While the takeover of Police Mutual by Royal London has seen jobs within these two financial service companies rationalised, I hope this council’s efforts can be recognised when new employer’s such as ASOS move into our district, creating 2,000 jobs over the next three years and a new £90million state-of-the-art centre. “In terms of engaging with Government to attract jobs out of London, we work through regional inward investment services to make Government and all potential employers aware of our available employment sites. “We will engage with every interested party to give them information about why our district is the best place to base their business in the West Midlands.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Eadie added that specific plans were also being put into place to highlight the value of the district as a potential employment centre.