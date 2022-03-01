Work is taking place to attract more businesses to base themselves across Lichfield and Burntwood, a council chief has said.
The reassurance from Cllr Iain Eadie, deputy leader of Lichfield District Council, came after Police Mutual’s takeover by Royal London saw the company’s workforce in the city reduced.
The issue of ensuring jobs were not lost to the area was raised in a written question by Cllr Paul Ray to a meeting of the local authority last week.
He urged council chiefs to “be proactive” on the issue.
Cllr Eadie, who is also cabinet member for economic development, replied:
“While the takeover of Police Mutual by Royal London has seen jobs within these two financial service companies rationalised, I hope this council’s efforts can be recognised when new employer’s such as ASOS move into our district, creating 2,000 jobs over the next three years and a new £90million state-of-the-art centre.
“In terms of engaging with Government to attract jobs out of London, we work through regional inward investment services to make Government and all potential employers aware of our available employment sites.
“We will engage with every interested party to give them information about why our district is the best place to base their business in the West Midlands.”Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council
Cllr Eadie added that specific plans were also being put into place to highlight the value of the district as a potential employment centre.
“Our hard-working economic development team actively promote our district to encourage inward investment.
“We support businesses to start-up, grow, take on apprentices, upskill their staff and create new jobs through funding we give them – something we will be continuing to do using the risk and recovery fund this council created.
“We are also bringing forward a new digital platform to encourage further employers to base themselves in our district, while ensuring we are part of the new Staffordshire Investment Prospectus that is being created.
“Our Local Plan Review allocates approximately 85 hectares of land for new employment opportunities. I also look forward to imminently bringing our new emerging economic prosperity strategy to members.”Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council
Good to hear that the council is working on this.
Lichfield with its skilled population is and excellent rail and road connections is really well placed to attract more employment.
At last week’s council meeting I urged the council to be proactive in attracting more skilled employment into the district. And specifically to engage with Government to attract jobs out of London as part of the Government’s so-called Levelling-Up policy.
I really hope our Cllrs Eadie and Pullen and the LDC CEO are getting on trains down to London to sell Lichfield & Burntwood to win jobs and to bring them up to our district.
Don’t forget Lord Fabricant representing us so well nationally
