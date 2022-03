Police are appealing for information after tools were stolen from a van parked on a village hall car park.

The incident happened between 3pm and 3.30pm yesterday (1st March) at Armitage and Handsacre Village Hall.

Bosch tools, including a combi drill, SDS drill and router were taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 59 of 1st March.