A cinema near Lichfield has cancelled screening of a performance by a Russian ballet.
The Red Carpet Cinema at Barton-under-Needwood said the decision was “a very small protest” against the current military action in Ukraine.
The screening of the Moscow-based Bolshoi Ballet performance on Sunday (6th March) had almost sold out, but will now not go ahead.
In a statement to customers, the cinema’s bosses said:
“The decision to withdraw from showing the Bolshoi’s Swan Lake was taken on Monday morning and although this was a very small protest, it was felt it was the right thing to do.
“We want to stress how keen we are to support the Bolshoi and all its talented and dedicated ballerinas again, once the war is over.
“We obviously aware of how much The Bolshoi is loved and enjoyed here at The Red Carpet.”Red Carpet Cinema spokesperson
