The Red Carpet Cinema. Picture: Google Streetview

A cinema near Lichfield has cancelled screening of a performance by a Russian ballet.

The Red Carpet Cinema at Barton-under-Needwood said the decision was “a very small protest” against the current military action in Ukraine.

The screening of the Moscow-based Bolshoi Ballet performance on Sunday (6th March) had almost sold out, but will now not go ahead.

In a statement to customers, the cinema’s bosses said: