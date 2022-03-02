The under 10 Lichfield Hockey Club boys team

A group of junior players from Lichfield Hockey Club have lifted silverware at the recent Staffordshire County Championships.

The Under 10 boys won the Staffordshire In2Hockey title at Leek Hockey Club with three wins and one draw, conceding just one goal.

The under 10 Lichfield Hockey Club girls team

The girls’ team were runners-up in a very tightly contested tournament. Both will now represent Staffordshire in the Midlands Under 10 Hockey Finals in Nottingham in early April.

Dave Willenbruch, chair of Lichfield Hockey Club said:

“I’m delighted for everyone – well played both teams, and a huge thank you to coaches, managers and parents. “The club has had lots of success at all junior levels over the years, we have an excellent track record of producing excellent hockey players for club, county and country. “Many started playing at our thriving Sunday morning junior session which attracts scores of children every week. “Everyone is welcome and I’d encourage anyone to attend one of these fun sessions.” Dave Willenbruch, Lichfield Hockey Club

