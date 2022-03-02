Detectives are continuing to appeal for information about a car as part of an investigation into a woman’s murder in Whittington.

Valerie Freer

Valerie Freer was found dead on her driveway on Lichfield Road on 24th February.

Police say they are currently exploring the possibility that the 68-year-old’s death is linked to a number of other incidents in the area since 9th February, including two aggravated burglaries.

An image from Staffordshire Police of the model of car they are keen to hear information about

A red Peugeot 208 is believed to have been in the area and is suspected of being involved.

The vehicle was hired in the London area and is believed to have been driven by a white man of slim build with thick hair and a foreign accent.

Detective Superintendent Tom Chisholm, head of the major investigation department at Staffordshire Police, said:

“We know that this incident will have deeply shocked the community and that is why work is continuing at pace to understand the timeline of events and the circumstances prior to Mrs Freer’s death. “We need to understand the movements of the red Peugeot 208 which we believe had been in the area between 9th and 24th February. “Anyone who saw anything out of the ordinary in the area, or a vehicle or persons they didn’t recognise in the village between those dates is asked to contact us as soon as possible.” Det Supt Tom Chisholm, Staffordshire Police

A 26-year-old man remains under arrest on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 195 of 24th February.