An external review has told council chiefs to “set realistic expectations” on plans to redevelop an area of Lichfield city centre.

The former Tempest Ford site in Lichfield city centre

Proposals have been drawn up which will see land previously earmarked for Friarsgate – now rebranded as the Birmingham Road site – used for a mixed use scheme featuring a cinema, food and drink outlets, offices and new homes.

But a review into the council carried out by the Local Government Association (LGA) has recommended that Lichfield District Council is clear with residents about its plans for the site.

“Set realistic expectations around the timescales for delivery of the Birmingham Road site and develop and deliver a communications and engagement strategy for the next 12 months targeted at local residents and other key stakeholders.” LGA Corporate Peer Review Challenge recommendation

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, has previously spoken of his desire to see work begin on the site before the end of the year.

“It is a lofty ambition – as I’m frequently reminded by officers – but we do need to get moving. “It remains my ambition and aspiration that by the end of the year you will see visible progress.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The LGA Corporate Peer Review Challenge was requested by the local authority to help support the future priorities for the council.

It highlighted the importance of key developments across Lichfield.