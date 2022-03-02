An external review has told council chiefs to “set realistic expectations” on plans to redevelop an area of Lichfield city centre.
Proposals have been drawn up which will see land previously earmarked for Friarsgate – now rebranded as the Birmingham Road site – used for a mixed use scheme featuring a cinema, food and drink outlets, offices and new homes.
But a review into the council carried out by the Local Government Association (LGA) has recommended that Lichfield District Council is clear with residents about its plans for the site.
“Set realistic expectations around the timescales for delivery of the Birmingham Road site and develop and deliver a communications and engagement strategy for the next 12 months targeted at local residents and other key stakeholders.”LGA Corporate Peer Review Challenge recommendation
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, has previously spoken of his desire to see work begin on the site before the end of the year.
“It is a lofty ambition – as I’m frequently reminded by officers – but we do need to get moving.
“It remains my ambition and aspiration that by the end of the year you will see visible progress.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
The LGA Corporate Peer Review Challenge was requested by the local authority to help support the future priorities for the council.
It highlighted the importance of key developments across Lichfield.
“Externally, there are two key infrastructure priorities for the council – the Birmingham Road site and the leisure centre offer.
“The peer team heard this clearly from those we spoke to during the review, from the leadership team down to all levels of the council.
“It will be important for Lichfield District Council to continue to make progress in delivering these and collective clarity on what and how these are to be delivered is critical to avoid misunderstanding and to maintain momentum.”LGA Corporate Peer Review report
