Three giant sculptures highlighting the country’s most wasted food items are to be installed at a Lichfield supermarket.

One of the giant food waste artworks in London last year

Central England Co-op’s Boley Park store will see the giant bag of potatoes, carton of milk and load of bread put up to mark Food Waste Action Week from 7th to 13th March.

The installations have been organised by the retailer and surplus food app Too Good To Go.

Hannah Gallimore, social change Manager at central England Co-op, said:

“We’re delighted to be working with our partners on this exciting project which we hope will really bring the issue of household food waste to life and kickstart conversations about how we can all do our bit to tackle the issue and help create a sustainable society for all. “It’s great to be doing this during Food Waste Action Week, as we’re keen supporters of the Love Food Hate Waste Campaign and have cut our store-based food waste by 40% in the last two years. “This has been both through our work with FareShare Midlands redistributing ‘best before’ products that have reached the end of their shelf life but can still be utilised by the projects FareShare supports, as well as our partnership with Too Good to Go on ‘use by’ products which has produced such positive results and received great feedback from our customers and members.” Hannah Gallimore, Central England Co-op

The installation at Boley Park will highlight the fact that 40% of all food is wasted globally – and is responsible for 10% of all greenhouse gas emissions.

The statues will be in place from Monday (7th March) and be in place until the end of the month.

Jamie Crummie, Too Good To Go co-founder, said: