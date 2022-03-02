Lichfield has been named as one of the most expensive cities in the UK to fill up a car with petrol.

Data has shown that the average price per litre of unleaded is 148.7p – making it eighth on the list, which is topped by Truro where drivers fork out an average of 153.1p per litre.

The list was compiled by GoCompare Car Insurance using data from RAC Fuel Watch and shows that Lichfield drivers pay an average of £62.45 to fill their tanks.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the scale, motorists in Leicester enjoy the cheapest petrol prices with it costing an average of 141.78p per litre or £59.55 a tank.

The ten most expensive cities to buy fuel were:

Truro

St Asaph

Wells

Salisbury

Chichester

Winchester

St Davids

Lichfield

Cambridge

Ripon

Ryan Fulthorpe, from GoCompare, said the data showed that motorists were facing a pinch at the pump.