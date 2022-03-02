Lichfield has been named as one of the most expensive cities in the UK to fill up a car with petrol.
Data has shown that the average price per litre of unleaded is 148.7p – making it eighth on the list, which is topped by Truro where drivers fork out an average of 153.1p per litre.
The list was compiled by GoCompare Car Insurance using data from RAC Fuel Watch and shows that Lichfield drivers pay an average of £62.45 to fill their tanks.
Meanwhile, at the other end of the scale, motorists in Leicester enjoy the cheapest petrol prices with it costing an average of 141.78p per litre or £59.55 a tank.
The ten most expensive cities to buy fuel were:
- Truro
- St Asaph
- Wells
- Salisbury
- Chichester
- Winchester
- St Davids
- Lichfield
- Cambridge
- Ripon
Ryan Fulthorpe, from GoCompare, said the data showed that motorists were facing a pinch at the pump.
“As the cost of living increases in every area of Britain, looking closely at where you can save on everyday costs will make a big difference.
“Although travelling longer distances to fill up your car is likely to burn more fuel than it saves price-wise, assessing your local options is definitely worthwhile, especially if you’re driving a diesel vehicle, as our research shows that this fuel type has a much larger disparity in cost.”Ryan Fulthorpe, GoCompare