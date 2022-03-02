People across Lichfield and Burntwood are being warned to be on their guard against scams operating in the run up to the end of the financial year.

Staffordshire County Council’s Trading Standards team said the period up to 31st March could see businesses and individuals targeted.

Emails, texts and calls reporting to be about VAT refunds or from HMRC are among the tactics used by scammers.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member with responsibility for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Over the last few weeks we have seen a rise in scammers targeting people with finance-related schemes. “We do get a lot of these types of scams around at this time of the year targeting both individuals and companies. “We appreciate that many scams can appear genuine but If people are in any doubt at all they should ignore the offer, delete the email or hang up the phone if it’s a telephone call. “As always, people should be wary about any unsolicited approaches.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

People can report scams to the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133 or contact Action Fraud online.