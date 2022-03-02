The Hug

A puppet show for children is coming to a Lichfield arts venue.

The Hug, based on a book of the same name, will be performed on 13th March.

Aimed at two to eight year-olds, the show stars a hedgehog and a tortoise in search of a hug.

Facing many rejections along the way, they meet a scary badger, an obsessive squirrel who knows a lot about nuts, a fabulous fox and an owl who is trying hard to be wise.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“We can’t wait for the puppets to join us for The Hug at The Hub. “It’s a lovely family show that we have tried to make affordable for the whole family to enjoy, so new parents won’t need tickets for babies under 18 months who are in arms and don’t require a seat.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £10 or £30 for four if booked using the code GROUP4, and are available from thehubstmarys.co.uk.