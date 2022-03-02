A celebration of all things books is taking place – and we want to share your pictures from across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Children will be heading for school dressed as their favourite characters for World Book Day tomorrow (3rd March).

And whether they’re Gangsta Granny, Pinocchio or Tracy Beaker, Lichfield Live wants to showcase the best of our local costumes.

So if you have a picture of your youngster dressed as their favourite character – or are a teacher with a classroom of bookworms – we want to share your pictures in an online gallery.

Images can be shared with us via our Facebook or Twitter accounts tomorrow or by emailing yournews@lichfieldlive.co.uk – and we’ll publish a gallery of the best of them on Lichfield Live.