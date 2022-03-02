Burntwood residents are being warned to be on the guard after an attempted break-in.

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning (2nd March) on The Grove.

Two suspects attempted to open patio doors via the back garden of the property before being disturbed.

PCSO Leon Worden, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“The first suspect is described as tall, wearing light clothing and with his face covered. The second is described as being quite stocky.” PCSO Leon Worden, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 160 of 2nd March.