People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to hang out the bunting to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

A series of events will take place during June to mark the monarch’s 70 year reign.

Staffordshire County Council said it was hoping to cut red tape to ensure that local people could organise their own street parties and other events.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We want people to be able to enjoy the Platinum Jubilee this year, as part of what is going to be a fantastic weekend of celebrations across the country. “Our job as a council is not to stand in people’s way but to give them all they need to organise their own events and celebrations. “For many residents, closing their street for the day is a very straightforward process and our highways teams will be happy to provide advice. “People need to either speak to their district or borough council who will advise them or apply on the county council website. This will make sure there are no conflicts regarding things like roadworks and that people are kept as safe as possible. “I do hope that lots of communities choose to organise their own activities and events. They are a great way of bringing neighbourhoods together and boosting community spirit.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

The council said that residents should consider things such as access for emergency services to ensure events can go ahead safely. Details on how to apply for a temporary road closure can be found on the Staffordshire County Council website.

Details of events already planned to mark the Diamond Jubilee can be found online.