Plans that would have seen taxis in Lichfield and Burntwood required to have CCTV fitted could be scrapped.

A meeting of Lichfield District Council’s Regulatory and Licensing Committee next week will examine changes to the Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Licensing Policy.

In July 2021, the committee agreed that a consultation should take place on whether or not all taxis should have audio and video recording in place by April 2022.

But a report said that a widespread requirement should be scrapped.

“While the mandating of CCTV in vehicles can undoubtedly provide a safer environment for the benefit of taxi or private hire passengers and drivers, the imposition of a blanket requirement to attach CCTV as a condition to licence can give rise to concerns about the proportionality of such an approach. “Government guidance suggests a strong justification needs to be in place to support this condition. “It is therefore recommended that all licensing authorities should consult to identify if there are local circumstances which indicate that the installation of CCTV in vehicles would have either a positive or an adverse net effect on the safety of taxi and private hire vehicle users, including children or vulnerable adults and taking into account potential privacy issues.” Report to Lichfield District Council’s Regulatory and Licensing Committee

The proposal not to implement mandatory CCTV in taxis comes after the consultation saw 22 drivers raise concerns about cost and access to the data recorded by any cameras.

“In the absence of a strong justification for making CCTV mandatory, it is recommended that this is optional for drivers.” Report to Lichfield District Council’s Regulatory and Licensing Committee

The issue will be discussed at a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s Regulatory and Licensing Committee on 9th March.