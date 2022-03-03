Lichfield’s Lunar Lecture series will continue this month with a talk focused on DNA.

Prof Jerome De Groot from the University of Manchester will explore Double Helix History during the online session on 18th March.

A spokesperson for Erasmus Darwin House said:

“In this fascinating lecture, Prof De Groot will be talking about the way that genetic science is changing our understanding of and approach to the past.

“From ancient DNA discoveries to family history revelations, genetics is fast becoming a new way for us to understand what it is to be human, and how we understand ourselves as a species in time.

“The lecture will examine archaeology, history, literature and film in a wide-ranging survey of the ways that we are increasingly becoming postgenomic.”

