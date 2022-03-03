Journalist Justin Webb will shine the spotlight on his own life in a talk at the Lichfield Literature Festival.
For four decades he has appeared on TV and radio, winning awards such as Political Journalist of the Year for his coverage of the Obama presidential campaign.
A Lichfield Literature Festival spokesperson said:
“Justin’s memoir, The Gift of a Radio, is a candid, unsparing and darkly funny portrait of personal and national dysfunction, drawing on themes of mental health, masculinity, grief, childhood guilt and what privilege looks like, set against a background of Led Zeppelin, IRA bombings, strikes and the odd gun-wielding schoolmaster in 70s Britain.”Lichfield Literature Festival spokesperson
Justin’s talk will take place at the Lichfield Guildhall on 27th March. For ticket information visit the Lichfield Literature Festival website.