Journalist Justin Webb will shine the spotlight on his own life in a talk at the Lichfield Literature Festival.

Justin Webb. Picture: Jez Coulson

For four decades he has appeared on TV and radio, winning awards such as Political Journalist of the Year for his coverage of the Obama presidential campaign.

A Lichfield Literature Festival spokesperson said:

“Justin’s memoir, The Gift of a Radio, is a candid, unsparing and darkly funny portrait of personal and national dysfunction, drawing on themes of mental health, masculinity, grief, childhood guilt and what privilege looks like, set against a background of Led Zeppelin, IRA bombings, strikes and the odd gun-wielding schoolmaster in 70s Britain.” Lichfield Literature Festival spokesperson

Justin’s talk will take place at the Lichfield Guildhall on 27th March. For ticket information visit the Lichfield Literature Festival website.