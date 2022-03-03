A post-mortem has revealed that a woman found dead in Whittington died as a result of injuries to her neck.

Valerie Freer

Valerie Freer was found by emergency services on the driveway of her foam on Lichfield Road at around 10.45am on 24th February.

A 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murdering the 68-year-old is currently undergoing medical treatment.

Police say they are continuing to investigate potential links to other suspicious incidents in the area since 9th February, including two aggravated burglaries. They have also appealed for sightings of a red Peugeot 208 in the area.

Detective Inspector Ian Fitzgerald said:

“I would firstly like to thank the community of Whittington for their continued patience and support as we continue to investigate this distressing murder. “The response we have received from the community relating to the red Peugeot vehicle of interest has been invaluable to the investigation. “However, I would still like to urge anyone who may have seen anything unusual in the area prior to Valerie’s death to get in touch with us as soon as possible. “Officers will be interviewing the arrested man once his medical treatment has been completed.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 195 of 24th February.