Pupils from Whittington Primary School celebrating World Book Day

Staff and pupils at schools across Lichfield and Burntwood have been donning costumes to mark World Book Day.

The annual celebration sees pupils encouraged to dress up as their favourite characters to help bring literature to life.

But it isn’t just the children who have got into the spirit this year – as staff from St Joseph’s RC Primary School and Chadsmead Primary School showed:

Staff are as excited as the children! #WorldBookDay pic.twitter.com/dJxaT7GY3j — St Joseph's Catholic PS (@StJoesLichfield) March 3, 2022

#WorldBookDay is happening at Chadsmead today – the children are off to parade their outfits – the staff have already proudly done theirs….then it's time for the Masked Reader! pic.twitter.com/NwbKKas1Of — Chadsmead Primary Academy (@Chadsmeadschool) March 3, 2022

