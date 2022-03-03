An external review has said Lichfield District Council is well run and has “committed and passionate” members and officers.

oLichfield District Council House

The Local Government Association’s Corporate Peer Challenge saw an examination of the local authority in order to help with future priorities.

They examined areas including the current leadership, plans for change within the council and major projects on the horizon such as the Birmingham Road redevelopment.

The report said:

“The council is well run, and the peer team spoke to committed and passionate members and officers across the organisation. “This was also evidenced by partners and local stakeholders who spoke of good working relations and that the leadership of the council, spearheaded by the leader and the new chief executive, are working well to continue to move the organisation forward and are increasingly visible across the district.” LGA Corporate Peer Review report

The review team also explored the financial state of the council after describing the local authority as being in “a period of transition”.

“The most recent focus of the council had been on managing budgets and controlling costs, and it has done this very successfully. “Previously, the council had pulled back from some of its place leadership role. However, with new leadership, the council is in transition from an inward to outward looking organisation. “Lichfield District Council should also have the confidence to use its finances to support the delivery of its priorities. “For example, the council has developed reserves through the effective management of its budget and as it now embarks on a significant transformation programme designed to deliver long term savings, the council may need to draw on those reserves to implement this strategy. “The council may also want to consider the use of reserves in supporting organisational development within the transformation programme and also how deploying the reserves might play a part in a wider investment strategy.” LGA Corporate Peer Review report

The full report is available from the Lichfield District Council website.