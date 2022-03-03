Van drivers are being urged to remove tools and valuables after a spate of thefts in Lichfield and surrounding areas.

Staffordshire Police say 14 incidents were reported between 28th February and 1st March.

Ford Transits, Vauxhall Vivaros and Mercedes Vitos are among the vehicles being targeted by thieves who are peeling panels back and damaging windows in order to access tools.

Items such as drills, grinders, and stereos have been taken.

Two incidents at a car park on Lichfield Road in Barton-under-Needwood saw tools taken from two Ford Transit vans between 5.30pm on 28th February and 7.10am the following day.

A Mercedes Vito and a Ford Transit were targeted on a car park on Rykneld Street in Lichfield between 5.30pm on 28th February and 9am on 1st March, although nothing was taken.

Other incidents have also been reported in Rugeley and Burton.

Chief Inspector Scott Gidman, from Staffordshire Police, said: