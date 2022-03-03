Van drivers are being urged to remove tools and valuables after a spate of thefts in Lichfield and surrounding areas.
Staffordshire Police say 14 incidents were reported between 28th February and 1st March.
Ford Transits, Vauxhall Vivaros and Mercedes Vitos are among the vehicles being targeted by thieves who are peeling panels back and damaging windows in order to access tools.
Items such as drills, grinders, and stereos have been taken.
Two incidents at a car park on Lichfield Road in Barton-under-Needwood saw tools taken from two Ford Transit vans between 5.30pm on 28th February and 7.10am the following day.
A Mercedes Vito and a Ford Transit were targeted on a car park on Rykneld Street in Lichfield between 5.30pm on 28th February and 9am on 1st March, although nothing was taken.
Other incidents have also been reported in Rugeley and Burton.
Chief Inspector Scott Gidman, from Staffordshire Police, said:
“These type of offences can have a profound impact on the livelihoods of the victims.
“Van owners should remain vigilant and consider their vehicle’s security to mitigate the chances of them falling victim to such offences.
“Where possible, lock your van in a secure garage or use a steering lock to deter any opportunists from targeting your vehicle. If possible, make sure your van is parked in direct view of CCTV cameras.
“You should attempt to remove tools from vans overnight. An alternative can be to mark them clearly with their name using paint pens and sealing that with a clear lacquer spray.
“I would also suggest using a lockable cabinet and small cameras can also be installed inside vans.”Chief Inspector Scott Gidman, Staffordshire Police