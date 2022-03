Burntwood Library

Councillors are inviting Burntwood residents to share any concerns at an advice surgery in the town.

The Labour representatives at Lichfield District Council and Burntwood Town Council will host the monthly drop-in session between 10am and 11am tomorrow (5th March) at Burntwood Library.

Visitors are also being invited to see the town council’s exhibition on living with dementia which is being held in the foyer of the library.