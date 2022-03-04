Council chiefs say they hope a new policy will create a simpler process for organisers of events across Lichfield and Burntwood.

A festival taking place in Lichfield. Picture: Robert Yardley

A report by deputy leader Cllr Iain Eadie to Lichfield District Council’s cabinet will recommend replacing the previous Events and Festival Policy which was put together in 2010.

It adds that a new “customer-centric” document will help improve the process and demonstrate the scoring criteria to decide whether events – which are classified as being outdoor and having more than 500 people attending – can go ahead.

Other changes will also include applications being decide by a panel of officers, with councillors having no role in deciding applications.

Cllr Eadie’s report said:

“Following a review of performance in 2021, the events policy has been updated to provide a simpler, more customer-centric document that seeks to support event organisers while managing the impact of events on the district.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

A dedicated events officer will also support the new process, while the report adds that there it seeks “to achieve a greater dispersal of events across council parks and the district more broadly”.

Organisers will need to demonstrate how their festivals or events can meet five criteria on which all applications will be judged:

The economic benefits it will generate

The experience of organisers in hosting previous events

The financial viability

How the event will promote the district and encourage community engagement

The environmental impact

The draft guide for organisers says:

“All expressions of interest will be evaluated against a criteria linked to the themes and a scoring matrix will be used to determine whether an event proposal is acceptable or not. “Scoring allows us to differentiate applications made for the same venue at the same time. “The scoring also provides an assessment of an organiser’s ability to deliver a successful event – we reserve the right to refuse applications if the applicant cannot evidence a level of competence needed for the scale of their event.” Draft Guide to Putting on an Event or Festival in Lichfield district

The report and draft guide will be discussed at a cabinet meeting on 8th March.