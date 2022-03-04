A funding boost to help find permanent homes for thousands of children in care more quickly has been welcomed by county council leaders.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said £160million would be allocated over the next three years with the aim of reducing delays in matching youngsters with new families.

The plans would also see adoptive families receive additional support and help for children to recover from earlier traumas such as abuse or neglect.

Staffordshire County Council’s lead for children and young people, Cllr Mark Sutton, said:

“It is vital we do everything in our power to make sure that, where it is the right plan for a child, they are able to move in with their new adoptive family as soon as possible. “This additional funding is great news for children waiting for adoption and for those potential adopters in Staffordshire. “In the vast majority of cases we are able to find children a loving family without delay. But we know it can take us longer to find families for some children, like those over four years of age, or siblings who need to live together. “Our regional adoption partnership, Together4Children is working well and we have increased the number of families coming forward to adopt a child over the last two years.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

The total investment includes £144 million for the Government’s Adoption Support Fund.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said:

“The importance of a loving, stable family cannot be overstated, no matter what shape it takes. Family are crucial in giving children the warmth, background and opportunities they need to succeed in life. “We launched our National Adoption Strategy last summer and I’m really encouraged to see it is already having a meaningful impact on the adoption system across the country, as waiting times for children in care reduce and they find the loving homes they need. “Whether it’s through investing in adoption and our expanded Family Hub network, or looking into the findings from the upcoming Care Review, it is my mission to make sure that family stays at the heart of our policy.” Nadhim Zahawi

Anyone interested in finding out more about adopting a child can contact the Together4Children team on 0300 11 8044 or visit www.together4children.co.uk.