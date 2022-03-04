Demolition work taking place at The Windmill in Lichfield

Demolition work has begun on the site of a former pub in Lichfield.

Planning permission was granted for housing to be built on land at Grange Lane currently occupied by The Windmill.

The proposals will see 12 three bedroom properties built once the former pub buildings are cleared.

A planning statement said:

“The scheme would bring forward 12 dwellings of a size encouraged by the development plan on this site without causing material harm to the amenity of existing residents, highway safety, the visual amenities of the area, biodiversity or any other material planning issue.” Planning statement

The demolition work brings an end to a lengthy wait for the site to be redeveloped.

A plan for a care home was withdrawn in 2011, while various proposals for housing on the land have previously failed to materialise.