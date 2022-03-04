A Lichfield historian is hosting a talk on the female heroes of the city’s past to mark International Women’s Day.

Anna Seward

Jono Oates will deliver the online session at 7pm on 8th March.

“Using vintage photographs and paintings I will explain the impact that the likes of poet Anna Seward and the first female councillor, Daisy Stuart Shaw, had on the city of Lichfield – and beyond. “There will be tales of intrigue, romance, murder, unrequited love and more, including the story of how the President of the United States once begged one of our famous ladies for forgiveness.” Jono Oates

Tickets for the talk are £5 and can be booked online.