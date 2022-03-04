A PCSO was taken to hospital after being involved in a crash in Lichfield.

She was riding a bike on Beacon Street at around 7.15pm yesterday (3rd March) when there was a collision involving a green VW Caddy vehicle.

The on-duty PCSO was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital. She has since been discharged.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The driver of the van remained at the scene and later attended a voluntary interview.



“Anyone who witnessed the incident or those who have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area are asked to contact us.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 536 of 3rd March.