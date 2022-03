Police say a car stolen in Burntwood while it was delivering pizzas last month has been found.

The black Nissan Qashqai was taken from Overhill Road on 14th February after the driver had left the keys in the ignition during a delivery.

But police say the vehicle was recovered in Wolverhampton on Wednesday (2nd March).

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 682 of 14th February.