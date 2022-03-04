An audience in Lichfield will be treated to music from the likes of Stephane Grappelli and Django Reinhardt at a concert in the city.

The Gypsy Jazz Quartet

The Hub at St Mary’s will host The Gypsy Jazz Quartet for their Night at the Hot Club De France show on 9th March.

The Market Square venue’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“The Gypsy Jazz Quartet are back by popular demand following their sell out show last October to conjure up the sizzling, steamy atmosphere of the 1930s Parisian jazz scene in the heart of Lichfield.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £19.50 and can be booked via The Hub at St Mary’s website.