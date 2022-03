Sing 2

The Lichfield Garrick will screen family film Sing 2 next week.

The animated tale again features koala Buster Moon as his group of animal performers prefer to bring a spectacular show to the stage.

But first they need to get the world’s most reclusive rock star to join the production.

Tickets for the screening on 12th March are £10.

To book visit the Lichfield Garrick website.