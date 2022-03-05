Smokers in Lichfield and Burntwood who want to quit are being reminded that help is at hand.

Staffordshire County Council said it hoped people would look to ditch their cigarettes ahead of National No Smoking Day on Wednesday (9th March).

This year’s theme is Don’t Give Up On Giving Up, with the aim to remind people to give quitting another go even if they’ve not been able to kick their habit previously.

The Everyone Health Staffordshire initiative provides support sessions, advice on managing cravings and access to medication for those aged over 40.

Chris Speed from Everyone Health Staffordshire said:

“It’s never too late to stop smoking. Some of the people we have helped to quit have been smoking for over 50 years. “Our service is designed to help people quit smoking for good. If you smoke, quitting is the best thing you can do for your health and the health of those around you. We offer free, one-to-one online, telephone and face-to-face support, tailored for each individual aged 40 and over. “We can advise on choosing a suitable stop smoking medication and how to manage cravings and withdrawal symptoms. All stop smoking medication that we provide is free of charge too.” Chris Speed, Everyone Health Staffordshire

Figures have revealed that 12% of adults in Staffordshire smoke.

Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health and care, said:

“We know that quitting smoking isn’t easy, but with the right help and advice it can be done. “Many people will be aware of the serious effects of smoking on their health such as respiratory problems, heart disease, diabetes and cancer but what they might not be aware of is how quickly their health starts to improve from the moment they stop. “Within hours, the carbon monoxide levels are starting to fall in the body, improving oxygen levels. Within days, breathing is improved and within weeks, circulation and blood pressure improve. “Quitting smoking is definitely the best thing people can do for themselves and for their family and friends. I’d urge people to get in touch with the service and get that help to quit.” Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council

More details about the support available can be found on the Everyone Health Staffordshire website.