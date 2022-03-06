The Very Revd Adrian Dorber

The Dean of Lichfield has been honoured for his efforts to support tourism in Staffordshire.

The Very Revd Adrian Dorber won the Outstanding Contribution to Tourism trophy at the Enjoy Staffordshire Tourism and Good Food Awards.

It was awarded for his work to “position Lichfield Cathedral as a premier historic and religious tourist destination”.

Other local successes in the awards saw The Waterfront at Barton Marina scoop silver and Pom’s Kitchen and Deli highly commended in the Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year category.

The National Memorial Arboretum at Alrewas also took silver in the Large Visitor Attraction of the Year group, as well as being highly commended in the Resilience and Innovation category.

Cllr Philip White, cabinet member with responsibility for tourism at Staffordshire County Council, said: