The Erasmus Darwin House herb garden

The evolution of gardening will be discussed at an event in Lichfield.

Erasmus Darwin House will host the Garden Seminar on 11th May.

Talks from University of Birmingham expert Elaine Mitchell on the green-fingered revolution of the 18th Century and Lucy Pitman from Plant Heritage will be among the sessions on offer.

Other talks will include one on the work that goes into conserving gardens on the Shugborough Estate and another from the Erasmus Darwin House team on the world of 18th Century plant remedies.

Tickets are £40 and include a buffet lunch. For details on how to book, visit the Erasmus Darwin House website.