Groups who face seeing their headquarters closed to make way for a new health centre should not be forced out of Burntwood, a councillor has said.

The former Burntwood Youth Centre building

The former Burntwood Youth Centre building at Cherry Close could be lost if the plans go ahead.

Staffordshire County Council has earmarked the site for a replacement for the Burntwood Health and Wellbeing Centre and the Salters Meadow Health Centre.

But it will mean groups such as Liberty Jamboree, Midland Soccer Academy and Fun Club Hub facing a move to alternative sites.

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of Burntwood Town Council said moving the organisations out of the area must not be seen as an option.

“I have been involved in discussions around the future of this centre for many a long year and am more than aware now that time is running out to find alternative premises for all of the groups which meet there. “My colleague Cllr Darren Ennis and I have been involved in more urgent, private, discussions with the tenants for several months and are seeking alternatives with Lichfield District Council. “An offer from Staffordshire County Council for alternative premises in Tamworth, Lichfield or elsewhere will simply not do for the Burntwood community.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council

The confirmation of the health centre plans came from Cllr Julia Jessel last week, who said the new medical centre “will be a fantastic addition to the town”.

But Cllr Woodward has now written to the county councillor in a bid to ensure the groups aren’t forced to quit Burntwood altogether.