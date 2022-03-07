A driver has been given as suspended prison sentence after a man died in a crash in Lichfield last year.
Robert Pratt, from Cannock, was driving a Ford Focus when it broke down on the eastbound A5 at 7.50pm on 22nd February 2021.
The 64-year-old died when a van driven by Christopher Collins, from Tamworth, smashed into the back of his stationary car.
The court heard evidence suggesting 44-year-old had been travelling above the speed limit in the lead up to the crash and using a device mounted on his windscreen.
Collins was convicted of causing death by careless driving at Stafford Crown Court and was given a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. He was also disqualified from driving for two years.
Sergeant Richard Moors, from Staffordshire Police, said:
“This is another case of a driver disregarding the speed limit of our roads and not considering the safety of motorists around them.
“I would strongly encourage drivers to observe the speed limits and pay attention during adverse conditions, especially when driving in darkened areas.”Sgt Richard Moors, Staffordshire Police