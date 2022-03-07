A driver has been given as suspended prison sentence after a man died in a crash in Lichfield last year.

Robert Pratt

Robert Pratt, from Cannock, was driving a Ford Focus when it broke down on the eastbound A5 at 7.50pm on 22nd February 2021.

The 64-year-old died when a van driven by Christopher Collins, from Tamworth, smashed into the back of his stationary car.

The court heard evidence suggesting 44-year-old had been travelling above the speed limit in the lead up to the crash and using a device mounted on his windscreen.

Collins was convicted of causing death by careless driving at Stafford Crown Court and was given a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. He was also disqualified from driving for two years.

Sergeant Richard Moors, from Staffordshire Police, said: