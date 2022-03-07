Historical hoaxes will be discussed in a talk at the Lichfield Literature Festival.

Author Ian Keeble will be at The Hub at St Mary’s at 5pm on 24th March.

His book, The Century of Deception, examines the way trickery began to be used in the 18th Century.

A spokesperson said:

“A 1749 advert declared that a man would climb inside a bottle on stage at a London theatre. Although hundreds turned up to witness the trick, but the performer did not.

“The Century of Deception tells the engrossing stories of various influential hoaxes which drew in both celebrities, such as Dr Johnson and Benjamin Franklin, and a credulous public, duped by tales of women giving birth to rabbits, levitating Frenchmen or assorted outrageous astrological predictions.

“Fake news may be a modern term but as this eye-opening book shows, the concept has been with us for centuries.”

Tickets are £10 and can be booked online.