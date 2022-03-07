A speaking competition for schools in Lichfield will return this month with students debating the impact of social media.
The Michael Fabricant-Arthur Price of England Schools Speaking Competition will take place at the Lichfield Guildhall at 7pm on 18th March.
The topic for this year’s debate will be:
“That this House believes the positive aspects of social media outweigh the negatives.”Michael Fabricant-Arthur Price of England Schools Speaking Competition debate topic
Four schools, each with teams of three, will be competing this year – The Friary School, King Edward VI School, Lichfield Cathedral School and Netherstowe School.
Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said:
“The competition is run on Parliamentary lines with the opening commencing with the mace being brought in.
“The audience is invited to cheer and wave order papers, but no clapping is allowed just as in the House of Commons – except in the case of the Ukrainian Ambassador who attended last Wednesday. I shall be acting as Mr Speaker.
“The motion is very topical as social media can be used for both good and evil.
“Many will be aware that Facebook was blocked in Russia a few days ago following reports of atrocities in Ukraine.”Michael Fabricant MP
The competition will be judged by the Mayor and Sheriff of Lichfield, the President of Rotary Club Lichfield St Chad and Simon Price.
Things like this should have been pursued ages ago IMO, as social media has pretty much ever since its inception during the latter half of the 2000s, been a Wild West-style hotbed for all kinds of no-holds-barred activities where anything goes.
Don’t get me wrong; I’m no killjoy and I appreciate and acknowledge that SM can also bring about many good things, but unfortunately, especially over more recent years, it has certainly been tainted for being a hotbed of misinformation and fake news.
Huge irony that our MP is putting his name to this debate on the good and evil of social media. Anyone who witnesses his use of social media will most likely find it laughable that he is involved in this and is encouraging debate.
Anyone who dares question him or who holds a different opinion to him – particularly his own constituents it seems – is almost inevitably condemned as a troll and blocked.
I hope the students get a lot out of this and they debate successfully with considered arguments, respect and a level of understanding that enables them to listen to others too.
Maybe our MP could learn some valuable lessons to modify his own social media approach in the process?
Are the public able to attend this? It sounds interesting.
Hi Marx,
Yes – it’s a public event. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.
The road to hell is paved with good intentions. And so it is with social media. The interaction between the age group debating this motion is probably the most debased, coercive and damaging of any past generation. I know some who have been crushed by their vindictive peer group.
The Lichfield Live site is mild in the feedback given by readers. Many others display the darker side of humanity.
There is no going back. Pandora’s box is open and the evils are impacting mental health; especially of the younger age groups.
This is not freedom of speech. It is the opportunity to slate and belittle others with impunity.
