The winners of the 2018 speaking competition

A speaking competition for schools in Lichfield will return this month with students debating the impact of social media.

The Michael Fabricant-Arthur Price of England Schools Speaking Competition will take place at the Lichfield Guildhall at 7pm on 18th March.

The topic for this year’s debate will be:

“That this House believes the positive aspects of social media outweigh the negatives.” Michael Fabricant-Arthur Price of England Schools Speaking Competition debate topic

Four schools, each with teams of three, will be competing this year – The Friary School, King Edward VI School, Lichfield Cathedral School and Netherstowe School.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said:

“The competition is run on Parliamentary lines with the opening commencing with the mace being brought in. “The audience is invited to cheer and wave order papers, but no clapping is allowed just as in the House of Commons – except in the case of the Ukrainian Ambassador who attended last Wednesday. I shall be acting as Mr Speaker. “The motion is very topical as social media can be used for both good and evil. “Many will be aware that Facebook was blocked in Russia a few days ago following reports of atrocities in Ukraine.” Michael Fabricant MP

The competition will be judged by the Mayor and Sheriff of Lichfield, the President of Rotary Club Lichfield St Chad and Simon Price.