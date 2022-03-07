Shoppers at a Lichfield supermarket are being invited to buy items to be donated to help Ukrainians fleeing the conflict in Eastern Europe.
Tesco Extra on Church Street is placing trollies in the checkout area today (7th March) for people to leave items such as instant food, breakfast cereals, baby food, painkillers, nappies, personal hygiene products and colouring books.
The collection comes as more than a million Ukrainians are believed to have fled due to the Russian attacks on cities across the country.
A spokesperson for the Tesco store in Lichfield said:
“Our thoughts are with the people affected by the Ukraine crisis and with all those impacted at such a difficult time.
“We are committed to supporting the relief efforts for those who need it.
“In store today we are inviting customers and colleagues to support us in collecting essential items for all those affected.
“If you would like to purchase any of the listed items and place them in our collection trollies.”Tesco Extra spokesperson
GIVE MONEY NOT THINGS. Collecting random amounts of things and driving them thousands of miles is not an efficient way to help. You do not know what is needed or where it is needed. You have no way of knowing if what you are donating will ever be used. Everyone collecting things is guessing and wasting time and money.
https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal
If you pay income tax your donation is increased in value by 25% by way of gift aid. Money reaches support organisations near instantly. They have people on the ground where refugees are who know what is needed where and when. They can buy supplies in bulk cheaper than you can buy them from Tesco.
“Donate money rather than supplies’ – UK emergencies boss. Money – rather than supplies – is what is most needed from the British public to help support those affected by the conflict in Ukraine, says the chief executive of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC). Saleh Saeed told BBC Breakfast TV: “What we would advise is the things that people collect today here in the UK are not necessarily what people need tomorrow. That’s why we would urge, please donate cash through a reputable charity. Trying to transport goods from here, the UK, thousands of miles to Ukraine will take a long time and may not be necessarily what people need when it arrives.”
Source https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/world-europe-60532634?ns_linkname=622317cbec502b53cd480c51%26%27Donate%20money%20rather%20than%20supplies%27%20-%20UK%20emergencies%20boss%262022-03-05T09%3A54%3A08.403Z&ns_fee=0&pinned_post_locator=urn:asset:be85855b-3336-4888-be64-b3e5416647bc&pinned_post_asset_id=622317cbec502b53cd480c51
I agree with Bob in that, if you can afford to donate money then that is by far the best thing todo.
But there are people for whom a cash donation isn’t possible and they want to help too. In that respect donations of things is more than justified.
What this country (govt) really needs to do is get its finger out and offer sanctuary to Ukrainian refugees without visa checks ahead of arrival. What a disgrace this govt is.
Plus vans loaded with supplies are being prevented from leaving the country because no-one understands the post Brexit rules.
