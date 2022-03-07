Shoppers at a Lichfield supermarket are being invited to buy items to be donated to help Ukrainians fleeing the conflict in Eastern Europe.

Tesco Extra on Church Street is placing trollies in the checkout area today (7th March) for people to leave items such as instant food, breakfast cereals, baby food, painkillers, nappies, personal hygiene products and colouring books.

The collection comes as more than a million Ukrainians are believed to have fled due to the Russian attacks on cities across the country.

A spokesperson for the Tesco store in Lichfield said: