A fundraising charity lottery has celebrated the 25th anniversary of the first ever draw.

Belinda Owen, Alison Jerram and Fay Steele celebrating the 25th anniversary of the St Giles Hospice Lottery

The weekly St Giles Hospice draw has raised £20million to support care for patients living with a terminal illness since the first winner was confirmed in 1997.

Alison Jerram, from St Giles Hospice, said players were a key part of funding the services provided by the Whittington-based charity.

“The whole team at St Giles would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who takes part in our lottery – whether you have been playing since that very first draw or have signed up more recently. “Thank you so much for helping us to raise over £20 million for St Giles. “Our loyal lottery players have made a huge contribution towards funding the care we offer to local families when they need us the most, and it’s always one of the most delightful parts of our job to be able to ring up a lucky winner and make their day.” Alison Jerram, St Giles Hospice

For £1, players have a chance to win a weekly jackpot of £1,000 and up to £20,000 in the rollover draw.

Over the past 25 years the lottery has held more than 1,300 draws and sold more than 35 million tickets.

There have been more than 250,000 individual prize winners, including 20 lucky players who have won a larger jackpot since the rollover was introduced in 2017 – with one person scooping £18,000 last month.

For more information about the St Giles Hospice Lottery and how to play, visit www.stgileshospice.com/lottery.