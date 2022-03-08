Giant sculptures have been installed outside a Lichfield supermarket to highlight the scale of food waste across the UK.
The oversized depictions of bread, milk and potatoes have been put up at the Central England Co-op store at Boley Park to mark the start of Food Waste Action Week.
Research by the Waste and Resources Action Programme reveals that 6.6million tonnes of household food is thrown away each year across the country – but the organisation says 4.5million tonnes could have been eaten.
The installation will be in place until the end of the month.
Jamie Joyce, store manager at Boley Park Central England Co-op, said:
“It’s been great to see the reaction of our shoppers to the installation which we’re delighted to be able to have outside the store to shine a light on the important issue of food waste.
“I think it’s really brought home to people the scale of the problem and got them talking about what we can all do to tackle how much food we waste.”Jamie Joyce, Central England Co-op
