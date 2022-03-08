A Lichfield business is selling sweet treats in the colours of the Ukranian flag to raise money for efforts to support those impacted by the war in Eastern Europe.

The Mallow Emporium’s yellow and blue fundraising marshmallows

The Mallow Emporium is selling packs of vanilla flavoured marshmallows in yellow and blue colours, with all proceeds going to support UNICEF to help support the charity’s work with children caught up in the Russian invasion.

Gemma Welch, owner of the business, said she was keen to find a way to help innocent victims of the war in Ukraine.

“As a mum of 3 children and watching the devastation that is happening in Ukraine, I felt like the right charity was UNICEF as they are primarily helping the families and children that have had to flee to neighbouring countries. “We are just trying to do our bit, however big or small – I’m sure it will all help.” Gemma Wood, The Mallow Emporium

A pack of 10 marshmallows is £4.50. Orders can be placed on The Mallow Emporium website.