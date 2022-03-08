Richard Hinton, managing director of First Class Technologies

A Lichfield IT business is celebrating clocking up 25 years in business.

First Class Technologies has been providing managed IT support services to businesses and educational establishments across the Midlands since it started trading back in 1997.

Based on Britannia Way, the company will celebrate the milestone with a number of events throughout the year, including a charity quiz night at Lichfield Golf and Country Club on Thursday (10th March).

Teams of four are invited to enter and proceeds from the evening will be donated to the Community Foundation for Staffordshire. To find out more and obtain an entry form, email heidi@firstclass.tech.

Managing director Richard Hinton said: