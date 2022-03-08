A Lichfield IT business is celebrating clocking up 25 years in business.
First Class Technologies has been providing managed IT support services to businesses and educational establishments across the Midlands since it started trading back in 1997.
Based on Britannia Way, the company will celebrate the milestone with a number of events throughout the year, including a charity quiz night at Lichfield Golf and Country Club on Thursday (10th March).
Teams of four are invited to enter and proceeds from the evening will be donated to the Community Foundation for Staffordshire. To find out more and obtain an entry form, email heidi@firstclass.tech.
Managing director Richard Hinton said:
“The last 25 years has seen vast changes in technological advancement – I mean, when we started the business back in 1997 information technology was something predominantly used in offices or educational environments, whereas today we use IT in all areas of our lives.
“And as technology has advanced, so has our reliance on it, both personally and commercially, which has made the services we offer to clients increasingly more important.
“I’m so proud of what First Class Technologies has accomplished over the last 25 years, but none of it would have been possible without the support of our staff, colleagues, partners and clients.
“I’d like to thank everyone who has played a part in our journey, and look forward to what the next 25 years holds.”Richard Hinton, First Class Technologies
Our volunteers moderated 1164 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.