New employment advice sessions are coming to Lichfield to help people get back into work or start their own businesses.

Support will be on offer at Curborough Community Centre each Thursday for six weeks from 17th March.

The sessions are being organised by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), Lichfield District Council and Bromford.

A spokesperson said:

“You can talk to a work coach from the DWP about what jobs are available and how to apply for them.

“If you ate a Bromford customer, a neighbourhood coach will also be available to discuss how they can help and support people transition into work as well as answering other general questions.

“Lichfield District Council’s economic development service can support people starting up their own businesses and review training options.”

No appointments are necessary for the sessions which run from 1pm to 4pm.