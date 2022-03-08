An artist’s impression of the new housing development in Hopwas

Plans have been drawn up to build seven new homes on land in Hopwas.

Developers have earmarked the 1.5 acre site at Nursery Lane for housing.

A planning statement said the land had previously been used as a nursery, but was now “tired and redundant”.

“While it is acknowledged that the site site sits within the greenbelt, it must also be accepted that the plot is actually a brownfield site having been a working nursery since the 1930s. “Up until recently, the site has long been used for a working nursery that used cover land both north and south of the application site. “Over the course proceeding years the demand for the nursery declined and therefore much of its coverage diminished. Subsequently parcels of land were sold off and redeveloped, which is evident with the cul-de-sac directly opposite. “It can be readily seen how the plot has fallen into disrepair and become an eyesore within the village. Many of the mature trees fronting the road are in need of pruning and the site itself is in urgent need of attention. “There still a few remnants of outbuildings and poly tunnels remaining on site which have fallen into disrepair and are in need of urgent attention to prevent them becoming spots for anti-social behaviour or create a risk of trespasser injury.” Planning statement

The new proposals would see a range of three to five bedroom properties built.

“It is envisaged that the new additions could be the catalyst for the rejuvenation of the slightly tired, outdated and underused spaces within the Village, into a new small and intimate set of homes that will bring life and activity to the site. “This is in turn will reconnect the brownfield site back into the village as a positive addition, providing a handful of exemplar family homes.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals are available on the Lichfield District Council planning website.