Women in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to consider a career in the construction industry.

Housing group Bromford made the plea on International Women’s Day.

Statistics revealed that last year just 13% of workers in the UK construction industry were female.

Penny Edmonds works as transformation lead at Bromford, and has been in the sector since 2000.

At the beginning of the year, she joined the Women and Enterprise All-Party Parliamentary Group.

Penny Edmonds

“There is a negative gender assumption that women don’t have the desire to learn STEM subjects, and study the technical subjects to go on to develop their careers in this sector. “Within the construction industry, there are many brick walls for women to overcome. It is important to find the balance that diversity brings, to create environments that encourage everyone to engage, innovate and collaborate. “Role models are the key to encouraging more women into the industry, and my advice to women considering a career in construction would be to find your voice.” Penny Edmonds

International Women’s Day is global event celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, and is dedicated to promoting equality.

Tyler Croxall, sales co-ordinator at Bromford, is currently studying with the Chartered Institute of Housing Academy, with the aim of becoming a Qualified Practitioner of Housing.

Tyler Croxall