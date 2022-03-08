Families are being invited to set sail for the Lichfield Garrick as a new production comes to the city.

Treasure Island

The swashbuckling comedy adventure Treasure Island will be on stage on 18th and 19th March.

The production by Le Navet Bete will be performed by a company of four.

A spokesperson said:

“Featuring dastardly pirates, tropical islands, and a mermaid you’ll never forget, set sail with Jim Lad, Long John Silver and a whole host of other characters for a hilarious voyage across the seas. “But will they get there in one piece? Is everyone who they say they are? And does ‘X’ really mark the spot?” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £20 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.