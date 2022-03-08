Members of a Lichfield performing arts group have been receiving tips from a CBBC presenter.
Karim Zeroual, who was also finalist in Strictly Come Dancing, visited LCA Academy of Performing Arts over the weekend.
During his trip to Lichfield, he gave students tips on presenting before working with them on a dance to the Hairspray hit You Can’t Stop The Beat.
LCA Academy of Performing Arts director Eleanor Ham said:
“Karim has been so supportive since the launch of the academy in November 2019 and I’m delighted that he was able to join us.
“He gave the students advice and memories they will never forget.”Eleanor Ham
The group were also treated to a special video message to the group from Karim’s CBBC colleague Hacker the Dog.
Student Erin Whitby Smith said”
“I had the best day at Karim’s workshops – I especially loved the presenting one.
“Karim gave amazing and really valuable advice. He is so motivational and full of energy.”Erin Whitby Smith
Our volunteers moderated 1164 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.