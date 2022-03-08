Members of a Lichfield performing arts group have been receiving tips from a CBBC presenter.

Karim Zeroual with members of the LCA Academy of Performing Arts in Lichfield

Karim Zeroual, who was also finalist in Strictly Come Dancing, visited LCA Academy of Performing Arts over the weekend.

During his trip to Lichfield, he gave students tips on presenting before working with them on a dance to the Hairspray hit You Can’t Stop The Beat.

LCA Academy of Performing Arts director Eleanor Ham said:

Karim Zeroual leading a session with LCA Academy of Performing Arts in Lichfield

“Karim has been so supportive since the launch of the academy in November 2019 and I’m delighted that he was able to join us. “He gave the students advice and memories they will never forget.” Eleanor Ham

The group were also treated to a special video message to the group from Karim’s CBBC colleague Hacker the Dog.

Student Erin Whitby Smith said”