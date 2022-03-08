Police say vans have been broken into in Alrewas.

The incident happened overnight between yesterday (7th March) and this morning on Oakfield Road.

PCSO Lisa Anderson, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“Offenders have damaged side doors to gain access, but it is not yet known if anything was stolen.” PCSO Lisa Anderson, Staffordshire Police

Another break-in also took place overnight in Wellfield Road and saw thieves make off with tools.

Anyone with information or who saw any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 361, 281 or 194 of 8th March.