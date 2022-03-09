An investigation has been launched after tools were stolen from vans in Fradley.

The incidents happened overnight between Monday (7th March) and yesterday on Worthington Road and Forrester Close.

PCSO Lisa Anderson said:

“Offenders have damaged a sliding door and rear doors to the vehicles to steal valuable trade tools inside.” PCSO Lisa Anderson

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incidents 014 and 105 of 8th March.

The thefts follow similar reports of vans being targeted in Alrewas on the same night.