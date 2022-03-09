The Government must clear the bureaucratic path to allow local authorities to help Ukranians fleeing war in Europe, the leader of Lichfield District Council has said.

Cllr Doug Pullen made his comments at a meeting of his cabinet last night (9th March).

He told colleagues that he had backed other councils in calling for more to be done to support people seeking refuge from the conflict in Eastern Europe.

“I’ll be writing, along with colleagues from other local authorities in Staffordshire, to our Prime Minister and Home Secretary making it clear that while we welcome their actions so far, they don’t go far enough. “We are proud that President Zelensky has made it clear that the UK is one of his greatest allies globally, but we have women and children leaving their husbands, brothers, fathers and sons behind while they flee war in Europe. “Local authorities across the country are in a good position to step up and support those fleeing the war zone, but we need that bureaucratic path to be cleared immediately so that we can step up to the plate and play our part.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The Government has come under pressure to improve the visa process for Ukrainians looking to flee to Britain.